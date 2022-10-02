Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan enters house, Salman Khan says 'Can't believe it'

Bigg Boss 16 has finally premiered on the small screens. The Salman Khan-fronted reality show is one of the most talked-about programs on television. Like every season, this year too, fans are excited to watch the drama and entertainment unfold inside the house. On Saturday, October 1, host Salman introduced the celebrity contestants for this season. Speaking of which, the Bollywood superstar and host Salman welcomed filmmaker Sajid Khan to his show. Salman was quite surprised to see the Housefull director come as a participant. Here’s what he said.

Salman welcomed Sajid Khan on stage, while he expressed disbelief at his participation. The Housefull director said that he has been out of work for the past four years, so when he got the opportunity to do Bigg Boss 16, he took it up. Sajid expressed that there have been many highs and lows in his life. He further went on to recount that while success made him arrogant, his movies like Himmatwala and Humshakals did not work. Sajid continued that he was working on the script for Housefull 4, but he was removed from the film and the credits were taken away from him.

Sajid Khan, who will be seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 16, opened his heart out and said that he wants to be a 'nicer' and 'humbler' person and that he wants to erase all his previous interviews. When Salman talked about Sajid being single, the latter replied that he does not want a wife but would be happy if Bigg Boss gave him a television, as he can’t live without one.

Meanwhile, apart from Sajid Khan, other contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De, Gori Nagori and rapper MC Stan.

Bigg Boss 16 will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm. For the unversed, Salman Khan will now appear on the show on Friday and Saturday.

