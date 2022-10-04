Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan gets into a fight with Shalin Bhanot; Former says ‘Don’t play games with me’

Bigg Boss 16, which was the most awaited entertainment reality show of the season, started last weekend. The show is hosted by Salman Khan and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The season of the show has been graced by numerous popular names like Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Gautam Vig, among others. With the start of the show, friction between the contestants also started. In the recent promo, film-maker Sajid khan is seen doing stand-up comedy as he roasts Shalin Bhanot.

In the promo shared on social media, Sajid Khan is seen doing a stand comedy on a stage set up in the house. He shared that becomes entering the house Shalin said that he is Farah Khan’s other brother, then why did he nominate him on the first day? He further added that Shalin also did thumbs down for his comedy act, so what kind of brother he is being? Shalin said that if someone pokes him then he will retaliate like Sajid is poking him so he responded likewise. Sajid asked him to not play games with him in the house, to which Shalin responds, “Who are you here? Why are you here’.