Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan has a special wish for Shehnaaz Gill; Says she is going to be a star
Sajid Khan, who entered Bigg Boss 16, received support from the former contestant Shehnaaz Gill
Bigg Boss 16, the most anticipated reality show on Indian television has premiered on Colors TV. The show was launched at the grand premiere event which was aired on October 1, Saturday. In the premiere episode, host Salman Khan introduced the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 to the audience. The reality show has truly surprised its audiences this year, with some unexpected faces on its contestants' list. It is the entry of filmmaker Sajid Khan, which shocked the audience, as there were no reports regarding his participation.
The director, who entered Salman Khan’s show as one of the housemates, received support from the former contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The actress had sent a video message to her Sajid Khan, whom she considers her brother before he embarked upon this new journey. She wished him luck in her video message, and also gave him a few tips. The filmmaker, who was moved by Shehnaaz’s loving gesture, revealed that he considers the actress a younger sister.
“There is something about this girl. In 3-4 months, she has become very close to me. She is like my younger sister,” said Sajid Khan. The filmmaker, who also revealed that he is working with Shehnaaz Gill in his next directorial venture 100 Percent, stated that she is going to be a big star someday. The senior director’s words have excited the fans of Shehnaaz Gill, who are eagerly waiting to witness her journey on the big screen.
Coming to Bigg Boss 16, the Salman Khan show started on a high note with contestants from various fields entering the house. Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqueer Khan, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Archana Gautam, and Gautam Vig, are the contestants of this season.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan asks brother Sajid Khan to 'go and be' himself as he enters BB house