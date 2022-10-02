Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan has a special wish for Shehnaaz Gill; Says she is going to be a star

Bigg Boss 16, the most anticipated reality show on Indian television has premiered on Colors TV. The show was launched at the grand premiere event which was aired on October 1, Saturday. In the premiere episode, host Salman Khan introduced the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 to the audience. The reality show has truly surprised its audiences this year, with some unexpected faces on its contestants' list. It is the entry of filmmaker Sajid Khan, which shocked the audience, as there were no reports regarding his participation.

The director, who entered Salman Khan’s show as one of the housemates, received support from the former contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The actress had sent a video message to her Sajid Khan, whom she considers her brother before he embarked upon this new journey. She wished him luck in her video message, and also gave him a few tips. The filmmaker, who was moved by Shehnaaz’s loving gesture, revealed that he considers the actress a younger sister.