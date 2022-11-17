Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan says he might get a stroke due to Archana Gautam’s actions

Bigg Boss 16 is present one of the trending shows on social media. The contestant of the season is putting their best foot forward and going all out to voice their opinion in the house. The season has witnessed lots of action and drama in the past six weeks, with multiple fights between contestants on various occasions. Model turned-politician Archana Gautam is often seen creating a nuisance in the house, and recently she was seen agitating Sajid Khan.

In the recent episode, the house is divided between Raja and praja. The contestant Sajid Khan is made the king and he will not do any duties and will only assign duties. In the last episode, Bigg Boss has given a chance to contestants to earn their ration for the week. Contestants from every room had to steal the ration from Raja’s food storage, while everyone is asleep. In the room of six, while Archana was filling her box, Sajid rang the alarm and her basket was not qualified to take.

Archana and Sajid Khan fight

She got very angry at Sajid Khan for being biased towards Shiv and Abdu. She said the room of six got very less items and less time. Sajid said he was fair and gave everyone 12 seconds, but she was still in the food storage area when the lights were turned on, hence it was her fault. Archana remained relentless, and said that she was not filing her basket, instead, she was just picking up the atta packet which had fallen down. Sajid and Archana got into a tiff, he took off his glasses and shouted at her, “Come here and provoke me”. Soundarya dragged Archana away from the fight scene.

Sajid Khan goes to medical room

Later Archana again started talking about how Sajid was biased towards his friends and was acting about being fair. This irked Sajid Khan and he said that tells Bigg Boss that either he will stay in the house or she will. He added that a few days back she was the one who was begging to stay in the house and these housemates only brought her back. Now she is creating nuisance in the house. As he sat down, Bigg Boss called him to the medical room. He told the doctor that his heart is beating very fast and might get a stroke due to this irritating girl, Archana.