Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan states Abdu Rozik is in love with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Abdu Rozik's tiny crush on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia might have developed as Sajid says he is in love with Choti Sarrdaarni's fame.
Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik is the favourite contestant nationwide, who doesn’t fail to show his appreciation and loyalty to Choti Sarrdaarni’s fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. His teeny-tiny crush on Nimrit has always been evident and Sajid Khan has played the matchmake to some extent as well. Abdu also does get possessive over his favourite inmate in the house.
Throughout the season, Sajid has always teased Abdu with Nimrit where he even asked Abdu if he’ll marry her. Abdu always brushed this topic away shyly. Few days ago, he was seen being upset at MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Sajid for taking his chocolate as he was saving them for Nimrit’s birthday. Previously, Sajid asked him not to fall in love with Nimrit as she already has a boyfriend and things wouldn’t work out as she sees him just as a friend and nothing beyond it.
Abdu agreed to not fall in love with his crush and had told Sajid that he just likes her and even he’s aware that nothing can proceed further. Irrespective of this, Nimrit too had made it clear to him that they’re just friends and things won’t work out especially because of their age gap. On the 72nd day of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu was seen hugging Nimrit the longest and he also gave her the chocolates he had saved up for her birthday. Shiv and Stan comment on how Abdu only hugs her the longest. Sajid yet again spoke to Nimrit and asked her to talk to Abdu as he’s very much in love with her and questions if she can’t see that. She tells him that she had already spoken to Abdu about this. Sajid asks her to state she has a boyfriend as well and tells that Abdu thinks that he’ll ask Nimrit out and if she says yes, he’ll be happy and if she says no then they’ll remain friends. Stan is shocked by this and Nimrit agrees to talk to him.
