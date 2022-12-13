Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan states Abdu Rozik is in love with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik is the favourite contestant nationwide, who doesn’t fail to show his appreciation and loyalty to Choti Sarrdaarni’s fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. His teeny-tiny crush on Nimrit has always been evident and Sajid Khan has played the matchmake to some extent as well. Abdu also does get possessive over his favourite inmate in the house.

Throughout the season, Sajid has always teased Abdu with Nimrit where he even asked Abdu if he’ll marry her. Abdu always brushed this topic away shyly. Few days ago, he was seen being upset at MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Sajid for taking his chocolate as he was saving them for Nimrit’s birthday. Previously, Sajid asked him not to fall in love with Nimrit as she already has a boyfriend and things wouldn’t work out as she sees him just as a friend and nothing beyond it.