Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan announces Abdu Rozik as first confirmed contestant of the show
Salman Khan surprised the audience by announcing Bigg Boss 16's first contestant at its press conference.
Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most sought-after reality shows in the television industry. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss has created history with every season. And, the wait for the brand new season of Bigg Boss is just a few days away. Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on October 1 at 9:30 PM on Colors and there is immense chatter about its contestants for this season. The promos of this reality show promise new twists and turns, and staying true to its theme, host Salman Khan surprised everyone by announcing the show's first contestant.
On Tuesday, September 27, the makers of Bigg Boss 16, held a press conference with its mega host Salman Khan, where he spilled the beans about the first contestant of the show, singer Abdu Rozik. He appeared on the stage and had a fun banter with Salman Khan. At the event, Abdu expressed his feelings by saying that he is very extremely excited to go inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. In jest, he also said, "Please don't fight me."
For the unversed, Abdu Rozik has a special appearance in Salman Khan's upcoming multi-starrer film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
In another turn of events, the Weekend Ka Vaar will be held on Friday and Saturday, instead of Saturday and Sunday, confirmed Salman Khan at the press conference. The host also spoke about how he doesn't let the show affect his mental health as he already has several other issues in his real life to worry about.
Other confirmed contestants are Gautam Vig, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Reportedly, Priyanka Choudhary, Sreejita De, Shivin Narang and Manya Singh will also be seen in Bigg Boss 16.
