Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan blames Shiv Thakare for Archana Gautam's eviction; Is she coming back?

Keeping the fun aside, bollywood fame Salman Khan hosts the Shanivaar Ka Vaar keeping in mind all the necessary topics to bring up. One such incident was the one associated with Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare . Salman Khan connects a call with Archana Gautam and questions her if whatever she did was right. She accepts her mistakes and he scolds her for the same. She explains her side of the story and makes it clear that she asked him repeatedly to stop bringing her political party and her sister into the argument.

Salman asks Archana to stay on the line and connects the call with the contestants. He questions Shiv for stating that he understood all the trigger points of Archana and he is going to use them against her. Shiv defends himself saying that he didn’t mean to provoke her so that she could get evicted, as he has no idea that she would attack him physically. Salman questions him if he also forgot how many warnings Archana had gotten prior to the incident and points out his knowledge about Bigg Boss. Salman asks him to provoke how much ever he wants, but only by sticking to the topics within the house and not exceeding the boundaries beyond that.

Salman announces Archana's re-entry

MC Stan, along with Shiv is also told not to provoke people based on personal things related to outside the house. Salman admits that his planning is great but dragging Archana’s personal matters outside the house is a low blow, especially when she asked him not to do that repeatedly and offered a truce. Archana listening to all of this cries. After schooling Shiv for his wrong doings, Salman announces that Archana will be coming back to the house, leaving only Priyanka and Soundarya jumping happily. Sajid accuses Soundarya, Ankit, Gautam and Priyanka for supporting violence. Priyanka asks him if he didn’t understand Salman’s words and says it’s only fair if Shiv also is thrown out of the house.

Also read: Salman Khan claims Priyanka-Ankit are liabilities to each other; Do you agree?