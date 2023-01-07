Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan calls Shalin-Tina's relationship 'fake': What games are you playing?
As Bigg Boss 16 is coming to an end, the viewers are witnessing some new twists and turns everyday. The most talked about relationship of contestants Shalin and Tina Datta is once again in news.
As Bigg Boss 16 is coming to an end, the viewers are witnessing some new twists and turns everyday. The most talked about relationship of contestants Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta is once again in news. This time, even host Salman Khan questioned their relationship and as he failed to understand their bond in the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. In the previous episodes, their relationship left everyone confused. Just hours after their ugly fight, they were seen being all cosy at MC Stan's concert in the house which gained everyone's eyeballs including host Salman Khan.
While addressing the topic, he calls the relationship 'fake' and imitated how they were dancing with each other. He slammed them and said, "You guys fought some time back. At the concert, the music was played and you started getting too close and dancing. Wasn't there anybody else to dance with?" He then asked Tina, "What games are you playing Tina and with whom? Don't you have any consistency? Everytime you feel weak, you go to him and whenever you got strong, you just snapped out of the fake equation with him. You take out wrong meanings of everything as per your convenience. Is this a convenience store? I can guarantee you. Such relationship don't last long. If you're playing a game, then be open about it". Shalin interrupted in the conversation saying "Don't say all this to her. Don't be hard on her" and apologised later.
Salman Khan bashes Archana Gautam and MC Stan
The host also questioned MC Stan and Archana Gautam about their fight. He slammed MC Stan for dragging someone's parents in his fight and warned him to not do it again. MC Stan realised his mistake and apologised immediately. Salman also bashed Archana for her comment on MC Stan and said, "Agar iss ghar mein koi khairaat mein aaya hai na toh vo aap ho". He said that her 'muddas' are correct but the way she conveys them is unacceptable and warns her to not mistake her rudeness for honesty. Archana stayed reluctant on her point and said that she was right. Salman got irritated by her behaviour and said that the door are open and if she doesn't want to behave properly then she can leave the house right now.
A nasty fight between Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
The 'sakhis' of the house Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got into a nasty fight in the last episode. The things got worse now as they got into an another fight in today's episode. It all started with Shalin interrupting Priyanka in her conversation with Sreejita De. Priyanka asked him to shut up. Shalin questioned her about her rude behaviour but Priyanka replied that she doesn't throw things around like him in anger. Shalin got irritated and went to Tina. He started talking about Priyanka to her and called her irritating. He further said that she won't get work because of her irritating nature. Tina snapped at him saying, "You are supposed to protect your friends and not damage them".
