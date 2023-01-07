Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan calls Shalin-Tina's relationship 'fake': What games are you playing?

As Bigg Boss 16 is coming to an end, the viewers are witnessing some new twists and turns everyday. The most talked about relationship of contestants Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta is once again in news. This time, even host Salman Khan questioned their relationship and as he failed to understand their bond in the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. In the previous episodes, their relationship left everyone confused. Just hours after their ugly fight, they were seen being all cosy at MC Stan's concert in the house which gained everyone's eyeballs including host Salman Khan.

While addressing the topic, he calls the relationship 'fake' and imitated how they were dancing with each other. He slammed them and said, "You guys fought some time back. At the concert, the music was played and you started getting too close and dancing. Wasn't there anybody else to dance with?" He then asked Tina, "What games are you playing Tina and with whom? Don't you have any consistency? Everytime you feel weak, you go to him and whenever you got strong, you just snapped out of the fake equation with him. You take out wrong meanings of everything as per your convenience. Is this a convenience store? I can guarantee you. Such relationship don't last long. If you're playing a game, then be open about it". Shalin interrupted in the conversation saying "Don't say all this to her. Don't be hard on her" and apologised later.