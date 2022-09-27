Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan CONFIRMS 'Weekend ka Vaar' will happen on Friday and Saturday

Bigg Boss 16, the famous reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to premiere on Colors TV soon. The 16th season of Bigg Boss was launched by host Salman Khan and the team at a grand event held in Mumbai suburbs, today. At the event, the celebrated actor opened up about the celebrated show and confirmed that Bigg Boss 16 will have a new and exciting format. And one of the major changes this season will witness is the timings of the Weekend ka Vaar episodes.

At the launch event, Salman Khan confirmed that Bigg Boss 16’s Weekend ka Vaar episodes will happen on Friday and Saturday, instead of Saturday and Sunday. The major revelation came out as a great surprise for the loyal fans of Bigg Boss, who have been following the show from its beginning. Even though the actual reason behind this change in Weekend ka Vaar timings is not revealed, reports suggest that the Sunday episodes of Bigg Boss 16 will bring something very exciting for the viewers.