Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan CONFIRMS 'Weekend ka Vaar' will happen on Friday and Saturday
Bigg Boss 16, the famous reality show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to premiere on Colors TV soon. The 16th season of Bigg Boss was launched by host Salman Khan and the team at a grand event held in Mumbai suburbs, today. At the event, the celebrated actor opened up about the celebrated show and confirmed that Bigg Boss 16 will have a new and exciting format. And one of the major changes this season will witness is the timings of the Weekend ka Vaar episodes.
At the launch event, Salman Khan confirmed that Bigg Boss 16’s Weekend ka Vaar episodes will happen on Friday and Saturday, instead of Saturday and Sunday. The major revelation came out as a great surprise for the loyal fans of Bigg Boss, who have been following the show from its beginning. Even though the actual reason behind this change in Weekend ka Vaar timings is not revealed, reports suggest that the Sunday episodes of Bigg Boss 16 will bring something very exciting for the viewers.
Interestingly, Salman Khan also surprised the audience by revealing that Bigg Boss will also play the game this time, along with the contestants. Bigg Boss himself confirmed the update later, but denied making a physical appearance in the show. Salman Khan, on the other hand, opened up about hosting the show for the last 12 years and stated that it is a fun experience.
Salman Khan also introduced singer Abdu Rozik as the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16. Gautam Vig, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are the other confirmed contestants of this season. If the reports are to be believed, Surbhi Jyoti, Priyanka Choudhary, Sreejita De, Shivin Narang, and Manya Singh, will also join this season of the famous reality show.
