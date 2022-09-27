Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan DENIES rumours of being paid 1000 crore, says ‘uska 1/4 bhi nahi hai’

Salman Khan is yet again back with one of the most-awaited reality shows on Indian television, Bigg Boss 16. Like every other year, this time around too, fans are quite excited to watch their favourite celebs participate in the show that promises high doses of entertainment, drama, fights, twists, and much more. Bigg Boss 16 will be premiering on the small screens from the 1 st of October. With only a few days away, the makers have been busy dropping new promos every day. Moreover, today, Salman attended the press conference for the show in the city, where he addressed the rumours of being paid 1000 crore to host this season.

Salman was photographed as he arrived for the Bigg Boss 16 press conference in Mumbai. During this, he addressed the rumours of making a whooping sum of 1000 crore for this season. Denying these reports, Salman said, “Agar mujhe mil jaye toh main life mein kabhi kaam na karu. Uska 1/4th bhi nai hai. (If I get paid that much money, I would never work again in life. It’s not even 1/4th of the amount)”.

For the unversed, this season will mark the 12th year that the Tiger 3 actor will be hosting the reality show. Talking about the same, Salman said that “12 years have passed by and it's been a long time. I like the show as I learn a lot of things, meet new people. When people (contestants) go wrong, there is a different fun in bringing them on the right path, and protecting those who are bullied and bully those who are bullying"

Meanwhile, the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. To note, Pinkvilla was the first to inform about Shalin Bhanot's participation in the show. Bigg Boss 16 will start airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM, and the premiere episode will be divided into two parts.

