Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan down with dengue; Karan Johar steps in as the new host of the Colors TV show

Salman Khan is unarguably one of the biggest stars in the country. The popular actor established himself as a household name with back-to-back box office successes and his stint with television. Salman Khan garnered immense popularity among audiences by hosting the biggest reality show on Indian television, Bigg Boss, for over the last 12 years. He emerged as the face of the show in the country and raised the bar for the Bigg Boss hosts in other languages by handling the role to near perfection. Salman Khan down with dengue; Karan Johar steps in as the host

As per the latest reports, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is an equally well-known face among television audiences, has temporarily replaced Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss 16. The director stepped in as the new host of the show, as Salman is down with dengue. According to recent updates, the superstar will be staying away from all his professional commitments for the next few weeks, as the doctors have advised him to take complete bed rest. Karan Johar, on the other hand, confirmed the reports by sharing his look for Bigg Boss 16’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode on his official Instagram handle. Check out Karan Johar’s post here…