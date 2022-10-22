Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan down with dengue; Karan Johar steps in as the new host of the Colors TV show
Salman Khan is reportedly down with dengue. Meanwhile, Karan Johar has stepped in as the temporary host of Bigg Boss 16 in the Tiger 3 star’s absence.
Salman Khan is unarguably one of the biggest stars in the country. The popular actor established himself as a household name with back-to-back box office successes and his stint with television. Salman Khan garnered immense popularity among audiences by hosting the biggest reality show on Indian television, Bigg Boss, for over the last 12 years. He emerged as the face of the show in the country and raised the bar for the Bigg Boss hosts in other languages by handling the role to near perfection.
As per the latest reports, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is an equally well-known face among television audiences, has temporarily replaced Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss 16. The director stepped in as the new host of the show, as Salman is down with dengue. According to recent updates, the superstar will be staying away from all his professional commitments for the next few weeks, as the doctors have advised him to take complete bed rest. Karan Johar, on the other hand, confirmed the reports by sharing his look for Bigg Boss 16’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode on his official Instagram handle.
If the reports are to be believed, Karan Johar stepped in as the temporary host of Bigg Boss 16, upon a special request from the superstar himself. The filmmaker, who is one of the busiest celebs in the industry, has earlier hosted the highly popular Bigg Boss OTT show. The latest updates suggest that Karan Johar is receiving a massive paycheck for taking over Salman Khan's responsibilities for the next couple of weeks.
About Bigg Boss 16:
The Colors TV show has already emerged as a massive success, and made a place for itself in the TRP charts. This time, Bigg Boss 16 majorly consists of popular names from the entertainment industry, especially Hindi television, along with a few commoners. Unlike the previous seasons, Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are happening on Friday and Saturday, this season.
