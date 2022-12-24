Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan finds a ‘devi’ in Priyanka Choudhary; Deets inside

Bigg Boss 16 weekend episodes are among the most watched ones on the telly screens. The show has a massive fan following and there are a huge number of loyal fans of the reality show over the years. The present season of the show is quite a hit and the content provided by the contestants is being watched in large numbers. Owing to this, the show has been extended by four weeks. In the upcoming weekend episode, the host Salman Khan is will be taking a dig at contestant Priyanka Choudhary .

In the upcoming weekend episode, host Salman Khan gives an option to Priyanka to save Rs. 25 lakh prize money but on the condition that her love Ankit Gupta will get eliminated. She takes a long pause and chose to let go of the prize money for Ankit. Salman Khan was quite stunned by her decision and said that what she did is no different from what others did. Priyanka justifies that she did not want to sacrifice her friend for game. Salman mocks her dual behaviour and calls her ‘Devi’ for such a huge sacrifice for Ankit.

