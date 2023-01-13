Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan gifts his trademark silver bracelet to Bharti Singh's son Gola
After the family week came to an end, the contestants geared up for the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. The episode was full of entertainment as special guests Bharti Singh and Haarsh graced the show.
After the family week came to an end, the Bigg Boss 16 contestants geared up for the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. The episode was full-on entertainment as special guests Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa graced the show. They entered the show with gifts and sweets to celebrate Lohri with the host Salman Khan. The couple made the host laugh with their epic sense of humour. Bharti revealed that Bigg Boss is the only show where she gets paid for instigating fights. She also mentioned that she remembered all the promises made to her by Salman Khan last year.
She said how the host promised her to launch her son Laksh aka Gola. She also said how her son came all the way to the show for being launched. She then goes and brings her son to the stage. Salman got surprised after seeing him and said "Arey, yeh itna bada ho gaya?" Bharti jokingly said, "Gola, launch ho jaao". When Gola doesn't respond to their conversation, Bharti said that the channel hasn't paid him yet so he is silent.
Further, Salman held Gola and gifted him his trademark silver bracelet. The comedian also joked about Salman emptying his Panvel farmhouse as he has gifted the farmhouse to her son Gola.
Bharti and Haarsh's fun banter with the housemates
The couple also entered the house and met the contestants. They roasted every contestant which made everyone laugh. They roasted Archana Gautam for her voice, Sajid Khan for mothering Abdu Rozik, and Abdu for singing Sajid to sleep. Further, she shared that she has known Tina Datta for a decade and rushed to hug Tina but hugged Archana instead. When Haarsh questioned her about the same, she said, "If Tina's mother can make a mistake in recognizing her own daughter, then why can't I?"
The family week
The family week came to an end. The contestants' loved ones entered the house to meet them after a long time. In the previous episode, Sreejita De's fiance, Sumbul's uncle, and Soundarya's mom entered the show. When Michael entered the show, the contestants prepared for his 'Griha Pravesh'. They placed a vessel filled with water at the entrance. Michael kicked the vessel and entered the house. He gave a warm hug to Sreejita. The contestants were delighted to witness their mushy moments.
