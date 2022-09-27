Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan makes a 'dhamakedar' entry as he arrives at the press conference; WATCH

Salman Khan is back with a new season of Bigg Boss 16. It is one of the most popular and awaited reality shows on television. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shalin Bhanot will be participating in the show. Other confirmed contestants include Tina Datta, Shivin Narang, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer, and Gautam Vig. Bigg Boss 16 will air this Saturday onwards, on Colors TV at 9:30 PM. Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' will premiere on October 1, 2022. Now, ahead of the show's premiere, the host of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan arrived at the press conference of the event to interact with the media.

