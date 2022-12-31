Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan questions Nimrit Kaur's existence; says, 'Aap sirf Abdu ke vajah se dikh rahi ho'
Bigg Boss 16's Weekend ka Vaar episode was a rollercoaster ride of both happy and sad moments. The episode saw special guest Dharmendra gracing the show, on New Year Eve.
Bigg Boss 16's Weekend ka Vaar episode was a rollercoaster ride of both happy and sad moments. On day 92, Salman Khan was seen talking to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who was hurt about her close friend Abdu Rozik's changed behaviour ever since he re-entered the house. Salman addressed the issue and said, "When Abdu re-entered the house, you said that his behaviour was changed towards you. You even said that you lost a friend. He is changed". Nimrit nodded and said, "I have. If I'm alone, Abdu won't come and talk to me. Even when we sit in a group, he gets awkward with my presence. Yesterday, I, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were sitting in the Captain's room. He didn't even bothered to say good night to me. He wished good night to them but ignored me as if I don't exist". To this, Salman said, "Your whole group was telling Abdu to stop saying 'Nimmi Nimmi'. Abdu kept convincing everyone that he only has friendly feelings for you from the last 2-3 weeks. Why are you having a problem when he is treating you as a fellow contestant? You all tortured Abdu to stay away and now you are saying that you guys are hurt".
Not only this, Salman slammed Nimrit for her double standards and questioned her existence on the show. He said, "You never played individually. Thanks to your 'mandli', you are visible. You were the discussion of every house only because of Abdu. Now what happened is your limelight has gone ever since he has started maintaining distance from you. You don't even know what to do in the game and you're not visible in the show as well because Abdu isn't in the frame. Aap Abdu ke vajah se hi dikh rahi thi (You were only visible because of Abdu)".
He also addressed the assumptions Sajid Khan had made regarding Abdu's changed behaviour and called them baseless. He said, "You all will be shocked to know that Abdu's team hasn't told him to maintain distance from Nimrit. Nimrit's mother called him and had a chat with him". Nimrit got shocked and tried to ask Abdu about it. Abdu agreed that Nimrit's mother had called him a day before he was about to enter the show and refused to tell anything more.
Legendary actor Dharmendra graced the show
To celebrate the New Year's Eve, the legendary actor Dharmendra graced the show. After the veteran actor entered the house, host Salman Khan joined him too. They had warm exchanges of words. Salman shared that Dharmendra has entered the show for the second time and wished that he scores a hat-trick next year. The housemates get happy seeing the actor. They also tried to impress Dharmendra to win the title of 'Ghar Ka Dharam' and 'Ghar Ki Dreamgirl'. Sajid Khan and Soundarya Sharma win the titles of 'Ghar Ka Dharam' and 'Ghar Ki Dreamgirl' respectively. Salman also conducted another task named 'Kaun hai Bigg Boss 16 mein aapka apna?' In the task, the housemates had to offer laddoos to their favourite person in the house. Krushna Abhishek also enters the show. He played the cameo of legend Jeetendra Ji as he remembered the old times with Dharmendra in his funny act.
Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair Rahmani & Rajiv Adatia graced the stage
The episode show special guests gracing the show. Jannat Zubair Rahmani and ex-contestants Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia came to make the evening more joyful. Karan read out the New Year resolutions of the housemates which they had written earlier. The actor asked the contestants if they can keep their resolutions for the coming year.
