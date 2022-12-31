Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan questions Nimrit Kaur's existence; says, 'Aap sirf Abdu ke vajah se dikh rahi ho'

Bigg Boss 16's Weekend ka Vaar episode was a rollercoaster ride of both happy and sad moments. On day 92, Salman Khan was seen talking to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who was hurt about her close friend Abdu Rozik's changed behaviour ever since he re-entered the house. Salman addressed the issue and said, "When Abdu re-entered the house, you said that his behaviour was changed towards you. You even said that you lost a friend. He is changed". Nimrit nodded and said, "I have. If I'm alone, Abdu won't come and talk to me. Even when we sit in a group, he gets awkward with my presence. Yesterday, I, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were sitting in the Captain's room. He didn't even bothered to say good night to me. He wished good night to them but ignored me as if I don't exist". To this, Salman said, "Your whole group was telling Abdu to stop saying 'Nimmi Nimmi'. Abdu kept convincing everyone that he only has friendly feelings for you from the last 2-3 weeks. Why are you having a problem when he is treating you as a fellow contestant? You all tortured Abdu to stay away and now you are saying that you guys are hurt".

Not only this, Salman slammed Nimrit for her double standards and questioned her existence on the show. He said, "You never played individually. Thanks to your 'mandli', you are visible. You were the discussion of every house only because of Abdu. Now what happened is your limelight has gone ever since he has started maintaining distance from you. You don't even know what to do in the game and you're not visible in the show as well because Abdu isn't in the frame. Aap Abdu ke vajah se hi dikh rahi thi (You were only visible because of Abdu)".