Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals hosting the show affects him mentally; 'It pi**es me off but..'
Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' will premiere on October 1.
Bigg Boss 16 is all set to air on our Television screens from next month, and the audiences are quite excited to watch the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan. Every season audiences see many well-known celebrities turning into contestants for this popular show. Amongst them, only the toughest and the smartest contestants emerge as the winner by passing all the eliminations. Throughout the years, numerous celebrities participated in the show and rose to fame with their performance. Some contestants were liked by the audiences and many were often scolded by the host Salman Khan owing to their behaviour.
Today, at the launch event of Bigg Boss 16, which was held in suburban Mumbai, host Salman Khan revealed how the show has been mentally affecting him. Salman said, "It does piss me off when I see people crossing their limit, and to bring them under limit sometimes I have to cross my limits. But it doesn't affect me as I have many other problems outside." At the Bigg Boss 16 launch event, Salman spoke about the upcoming season and revealed that this time the game is different as Bigg Boss will also play with the contestants. The launch event was hosted by Gauahar Khan.
About Bigg Boss 16:
The confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. To note, Pinkvilla was the first to inform about Shalin Bhanot's participation in the show. Bigg Boss 16 will start airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM, and the premiere episode will be divided into two parts.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 confirmed contestants list: Shivin Narang to Sumbul Touqeer, a look at the participants