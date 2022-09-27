Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals hosting the show affects him mentally; 'It pi**es me off but..'

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to air on our Television screens from next month, and the audiences are quite excited to watch the controversial show hosted by Salman Khan. Every season audiences see many well-known celebrities turning into contestants for this popular show. Amongst them, only the toughest and the smartest contestants emerge as the winner by passing all the eliminations. Throughout the years, numerous celebrities participated in the show and rose to fame with their performance. Some contestants were liked by the audiences and many were often scolded by the host Salman Khan owing to their behaviour.

Today, at the launch event of Bigg Boss 16, which was held in suburban Mumbai, host Salman Khan revealed how the show has been mentally affecting him. Salman said, "It does piss me off when I see people crossing their limit, and to bring them under limit sometimes I have to cross my limits. But it doesn't affect me as I have many other problems outside." At the Bigg Boss 16 launch event, Salman spoke about the upcoming season and revealed that this time the game is different as Bigg Boss will also play with the contestants. The launch event was hosted by Gauahar Khan.