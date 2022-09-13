Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals there are no rules in the new season; Check out BTS video

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most awaited shows in the upcoming months. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show will be the best entertainment like never before in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the makers of the show have finally released the much-anticipated promo for season 16. The new season is going to be quite interesting and Salman Khan recently offered a glimpse into the making of the sets of the upcoming season.

In the recent BTS video of the show, Salman Khan is seen on the sets in a black outfit. There is a huge set but everything seems to be in a huge mess. There is a huge chandelier lying on the floor and there is a huge dining table where broken crockery is lying in the open. There are some statues in the corners and a horse is also seen in the video. Salman Khan reveals, “Rule ye hai ki iss baar koi rule nahi hai’. He is seen shooting with a harness as he rotates with the camera. He added, “There is always a first time, there is always the next time, but this is Bigg Boss time.”