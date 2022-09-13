Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals there are no rules in the new season; Check out BTS video
Check out the BTS video of the new season of reality show Bigg Boss.
Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most awaited shows in the upcoming months. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show will be the best entertainment like never before in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the makers of the show have finally released the much-anticipated promo for season 16. The new season is going to be quite interesting and Salman Khan recently offered a glimpse into the making of the sets of the upcoming season.
In the recent BTS video of the show, Salman Khan is seen on the sets in a black outfit. There is a huge set but everything seems to be in a huge mess. There is a huge chandelier lying on the floor and there is a huge dining table where broken crockery is lying in the open. There are some statues in the corners and a horse is also seen in the video. Salman Khan reveals, “Rule ye hai ki iss baar koi rule nahi hai’. He is seen shooting with a harness as he rotates with the camera. He added, “There is always a first time, there is always the next time, but this is Bigg Boss time.”
See the video here-
This time, there are rumours that the team is going for an aquatic theme in the Bigg Boss house. According to the speculations, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan, Twinkle Kapoor, Shivin Narang, Vivian Dsena, Arjun Bijlani and Farmani Naaz will be the part of the show.
The previous season of Bigg Boss was won by Tejasswi Prakash, with Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra in the second and third positions.
