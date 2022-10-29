Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan REVEALS who he would spy on as ghost; Katrina Kaif BLUSHES
Katrina Kaif will be seen in the 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' epsiode with Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan, to promote her film, Phone Bhoot.
Katrina Kaif is on a promotional spree for her upcoming comedy horror film, Phone Bhoot, and is appearing on various public platforms to talk about the film. Recently, she appeared on the Salman Khan-led reality show, Bigg Boss 16, and fans went bonkers to see the former couple share the same stage. The actress looked pretty in a yellow bodycon dress with a turtle neck as she was seen having a fun conversation with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 16.
For the unversed, Salman Khan appears as Bigg Boss 16 host on Fridays and Saturdays now. Katrina will be joining him as a guest, and as a part of her film, Phone Bhoot's promotion, she will play a few games with her. As per the new promo shared by the channel, Katrina is seen asking Salman Khan, "If you would have ever got an opportunity to spy on someone as a ghost, who would it be?" Salman replies, "There is a man named Vicky Kaushal. I would spy on him." On being asked the reason behind this, the superstar continued, "He's loving and caring, and now when I am speaking about him, you are blushing." Katrina Kaif couldn't stop blushing the whole while.
Watch Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's conversation here:
The fun awaiting to unfold for the audience
Other than that, Katrina Kaif is on a mission to connect host Salman Khan with his fans from the other world. An Ouija board is set up and Katrina tries to connect Salman with his ‘Bhoot’ fans. The fun doesn’t end here as the duo will also be seen performing to Katrina’s hit song ‘Tip Tip Barsa’. The other members of the ‘Phone Bhoot’ cast, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will also be joining them. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will surprise the audience and the host by recreating a scene from Salman Khan’s iconic movie ‘Andaaz Apna Apna’. The guests enter the Bigg Boss house, and they play numerous games with the contestants to jive up the energy of the house. From Katrina Kaif teaching the contestants the steps from her new song ‘Kinna Sona Lagta Hain Tu’, to Siddhant rapping with MC Stan and Ishaan dancing with Shiv, the entertainment quotient will be at its peak.
For the uninformed, Salman Khan was down with Dengue last week, and Karan Johar acted as the proxy host. However, Salman is all hale and hearty now and has got his host mode on.
