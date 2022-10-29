Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan REVEALS who he would spy on as ghost; Katrina Kaif BLUSHES

Katrina Kaif is on a promotional spree for her upcoming comedy horror film, Phone Bhoot, and is appearing on various public platforms to talk about the film. Recently, she appeared on the Salman Khan-led reality show, Bigg Boss 16, and fans went bonkers to see the former couple share the same stage. The actress looked pretty in a yellow bodycon dress with a turtle neck as she was seen having a fun conversation with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 16.

For the unversed, Salman Khan appears as Bigg Boss 16 host on Fridays and Saturdays now. Katrina will be joining him as a guest, and as a part of her film, Phone Bhoot's promotion, she will play a few games with her. As per the new promo shared by the channel, Katrina is seen asking Salman Khan, "If you would have ever got an opportunity to spy on someone as a ghost, who would it be?" Salman replies, "There is a man named Vicky Kaushal. I would spy on him." On being asked the reason behind this, the superstar continued, "He's loving and caring, and now when I am speaking about him, you are blushing." Katrina Kaif couldn't stop blushing the whole while.