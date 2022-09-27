Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan says it’s important to control contestants, boundaries need to be set

Bigg Boss season 16 , hosted by Salman Khan , is one of the most awaited reality shows, and fans are waiting eagerly for it to go on air. So, the wait is finally over as Salman on Tuesday interacted with the media at the press conference of Bigg Boss 16 in Mumbai. The event saw him introducing the first contestant and also giving a glimpse of what fans can expect from the brand-new season. As per the promos of the reality show, this year, Bigg Boss will ‘play the game’ with the contestants. The 16th edition of the show will be premiering on the small screens from the 1st of October.

Talking about the contestants’ bad behaviour inside the BB house, Salman said, ““The bad does piss me off. You get to watch just one hour but there are times when they cross the line. Sometimes people over react and it’s important to control them. The boundaries need to be set. His mother feels bigg Boss thoda zyada ho gaya hai. "Hiroo aunty also said ki abhi thoda zyada ho gaya hai. That's why I get carried away, (people say) bajao in sab ko inside and I get all charged up,” Salman added.

About Bigg Boss 16

This season of the reality show is said to come with a new set of rules, as Bigg Boss himself will play the game. Host Salman Khan, in the promos, was seen channeling his inner villain as he got into the getup of Gabbar Singh and Mogambo. He also assured that everyone’s plans would fail as he will bring up some new twists in the game.

Meanwhile, the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Bigg Boss 16 will start airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM, and the premiere episode will be divided into two parts.

