Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan schools MC Stan for giving death threats to Shalin Bhanot

Salman Khan was seen getting very upset with MC Stan for his aggressiveness with Shalin Bhanot and threatening him. He asked them if this is the image they want to portray of themselves to their family and their fans. Both of them apologized for hurling abuses to one another. Salman Khan asked MC Stan if he is always true to his words and actually does whatever he tells anyone. He replied that he tries to give his 100% if he says something. Salman Khan said that in such a case, he might end up in jail if he accomplished whatever he said to Shalin.

Bigg Boss 16 recent weekend episode brought lots of entertainment for the contestants and the audience. The show was graced by Bollywood actors and popular couple Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh. In the weekend episode, host Salman Khan not only interacts with the contestants but also schools them if needed. In the recent episode, Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was seen addressing the fight between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot over Tina Datta.

MC Stan was unable to understand, what he was implying so Sajid Khan explained to him that Salman was hinting towards the death threats given by him. Salman Khan said now he has said it he will have to do it without any exception, hence he will have to finish Shalin’s game once and for all. Earlier he said that his fans are watching, then which fan of his will see him, he only will only have to end him so once you come outside you take his case ok?” Stan said that he said it in anger and did not mean it literally.

Then Salman also bashed Shalin Bhanot for acting innocent and that he has also said stuff like that earlier. He also advised Shalin to not talk nonsense on the show. Salman Khan further added that both Stan and Shalin know that whatever they said was in anger and not even of much value. He added that they are only doing it to show that they are macho. Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan actor also commented to Shalin that he is well aware of his steroid intake and told him to not act in front of him.