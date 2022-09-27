Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan shares his joy on hosting the show for 12 years: 'I learn a lot of things'

Bigg Boss season 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is one of the most awaited reality shows, and fans are waiting eagerly for it to go on air. Bigg Boss has been a fan-favourite show for a long time and enjoys a massive fan following owing to its unique concept. The makers manage to amaze the audience every season by introducing new twists and turns in the show. This time is no different. In Bigg Boss season 16, Bigg Boss himself will play the game along with the contestants which surely promises to add more entertainment in the upcoming season.

Today, at the launch event of Bigg Boss 16 which was held in suburban Mumbai, host Salman Khan spoke about the upcoming season and revealed that this time the game is different as Bigg Boss will also play with the contestants. Not only Salman, but Bigg Boss himself confirmed his participation in the 16th season of the show. When Salman asked Bigg Boss that is he appearing in the new season of the show, Bigg Boss replied, "Yes, it's true Salman." Salman then questioned Bigg Boss that will he be making a physical appearance on the show, to which Bigg Boss said, "Not physically. That is impossible".