Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan slams Archana Gautam for her rude behaviour; says, 'You can leave the house'

Bigg Boss 16's Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw the host Salman Khan dropping some truth bombs on the contestants. In the previous episode, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot were bashed for their fake relationship. That's not all, he even addressed MC Stan and Archana Gautam's fight. In today's episode, he continued to question MC Stan and Archana over using derogatory words against each other in the house. He gave an earful to Archana for ignoring the warnings and advices given to her continuously. He tried to make her understand that her 'muddas' are absolutely correct but the way she talks about it is disrespectful and unacceptable.

He said, "I tell you same thing every single time but you fail to understand it. Your muddas' are correct but the way you convey it is wrong. You have turned everyone against you only because your language. You will make a lot of enemies because of it. You think that the way you talk is very nice and frank but you're mistaken. You are absolutely rude and you hurt people. That's why people talk to you in such way". Archana continued to argue with the host and accused the contestants of singling her out for criticism. The conversation got heated up to an extent where Salman asked Archana to leave the house if she doesn't want to behave properly. He told her that the doors are open and she is free to leave if she is having such a hard time getting along with the conyestants despite several warnings from Bigg Boss. He also scolded MC Stan for his below the belt remarks on Archana's family. MC realised his mistake and apologised immediately. He confessed that he went below the belt and is extremely shameful for the same. Later, the host warned everyone to not go on anyone's parents.