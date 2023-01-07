Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan slams Archana Gautam for her rude behaviour; says, 'You can leave the house'
Bigg Boss 16's Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw the host Salman Khan dropping some truth bombs on the contestants. In the previous episode, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot were bashed for their fake relationship. That's not all, he even addressed MC Stan and Archana Gautam's fight. In today's episode, he continued to question MC Stan and Archana over using derogatory words against each other in the house. He gave an earful to Archana for ignoring the warnings and advices given to her continuously. He tried to make her understand that her 'muddas' are absolutely correct but the way she talks about it is disrespectful and unacceptable.
He said, "I tell you same thing every single time but you fail to understand it. Your muddas' are correct but the way you convey it is wrong. You have turned everyone against you only because your language. You will make a lot of enemies because of it. You think that the way you talk is very nice and frank but you're mistaken. You are absolutely rude and you hurt people. That's why people talk to you in such way". Archana continued to argue with the host and accused the contestants of singling her out for criticism. The conversation got heated up to an extent where Salman asked Archana to leave the house if she doesn't want to behave properly. He told her that the doors are open and she is free to leave if she is having such a hard time getting along with the conyestants despite several warnings from Bigg Boss. He also scolded MC Stan for his below the belt remarks on Archana's family. MC realised his mistake and apologised immediately. He confessed that he went below the belt and is extremely shameful for the same. Later, the host warned everyone to not go on anyone's parents.
The 'Karela ka shot' task
The host Salman Khan announced a task where he told remarks made by one of the contestants towards another. The contestants had to identify the person who levelled the accusations against them. The contestants who had talked behind each others' back had to pay for spreading bitterness in the house by drinking the karela shot.
The family 'vaar'
The episode not only saw the fights between the contestants but it also witnessed the fights between their parents. For the family week, the parents of all the contestants had assembled on the stage with Salman Khan. The host asked them who, in their opinion is a danger for their loved ones inside the house. Every family member came into their loved one's defence. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father took Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's name and said that she is very insecure of his daughter and she is targetting her since day 1. Tina's mother took Shalin's name and said that Tina will get a huge betrayal from him only which broke out a fight between the family members. Later, Archana's brother defended her sister and said that she is being pressurized. He also mentioned how MC Stan made some nasty remarks on her mother. The former's mother defended him saying that Archana also says a lot of things to everyone. Tina's mother intervened and said that Stan's mother is defending the rapper despite knowing that he is wrong.
