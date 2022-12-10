Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan slams Tina Datta for using her friends Dolly and Zuzu’s name as a threat

Bollywood fame Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16’s Shukravaar Ka Vaar which also experienced its second wildcard entry- Vikas Manaktal. Salman Khan started off the show by saying he’s done making them understand and hence, it’s time for him to take their class sweetly. They laugh at him only to realize soon that he wasn’t joking. He started off with none other than Uttaran’s fame Tina Datta .

He makes everyone stand behind the couch and informs them all that Tina’s friends Zuzu and Dolly are sitting on the couch and makes them all greet them. He shows snippets of whenever Tina addressed her friends and points out how she has only taken their names whenever she was angry at someone else or threatening someone. He talks to the imaginary friends sitting on the couch and everyone laughs at him. Tina is left crying silently. He questions what is happening to her and asks if anything’s bothering her. She says yes but wishes to speak with him alone.

Tina talks to Salman in the confession room

He calls her to the confession room and she goes. She breaks down and tells that she’s feeling lonely and is trying to make a bond with everyone but is not able to. She mentions how everyone says she’s using Shalin but she isn’t and he’s the only person she can talk to when she’s feeling low. Salman points out to her that her equation with Shalin portrays something that is beyond friendship. She strictly states that they’re just friends and she has told him she loves him as a friend as well. She informs him that she uses her friends' names as she’s missing them. Salman tells her that she can use their names but not as a threat and gives an example of how she stated Zuzu will not spare Shiv when he ruined her favourite t-shirt. She apologizes and he asks her to understand where he’s coming from. She takes all the tips and assures him that she’ll reform herself.

