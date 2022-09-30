Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan takes off contestant’s blindfolds; Fans think it is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Bigg Boss 16, the latest season of India's most popular reality TV show, is all set to premiere for viewers in the country. While there has been a lot of buzz around the Salman Khan-hosted TV show and its contestants lately, the fans of the show are very excited to know the names of the contestants. In the recent press conference of Bigg Boss, host Salman Khan reveal the first confirmed contestant, Abdu Rozik. The channel has recently released the promo, where Salman Khan is seen welcoming one of the contestants of season 16.

As per the recent promo of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan is seen leading a female contestant on the stage. She has worn a pink and green combination suit with mirror work and gota design on it. The most interesting part of her entry is that she is blindfolded, hence Salman Khan held her hand and also removed her blindfold on stage. She is seen blushing as she shared with Salman Khan, “I am doing India’s biggest reality show, hence I had to see your face first.” Salman Khan hugged her and welcomed her to the show.