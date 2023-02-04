Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur to grace; Karan Johar schools Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16 has witnessed a roller coaster of entertainment as every contestant has been battling for a place in the finale. The show is slowly edging towards its finale and is all set to draw its curtain. Throughout the entire season, the viewers witnessed several incidents which became a topic for discussion on social media. At present, the audience is waiting with bated breath to see the winner of the season. Following the last nomination and captaincy task, the finalists of the season arrive at the last ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ hosted by one of the biggest stars of entertainment, Karan Johar.

In tonight’s episode we will see reality checks, releasing pent-up emotions and exciting dance performances. The one contestant to be on host Karan’s line of fire is Archana Gautam, whose burning desire to win the season were palpable throughout the week. Karan will school Archana for extracting revenge under the pretext of performing the prize money task and told her that the vengeance was clearly visible on her face. He puts Archana’s attention towards Shiv Thakare’s swollen eye and holds her responsible for it. The host also exposes her hypocrisy over wasting food and conveyed that no apology can right the wrongs she committed during the task.

Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher marks their presence

In this episode, the housemates get a chance to blow some steam off with the entrance of ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’ actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Both the actors assign them a task to vent out their ‘bhadaas’ by punching the picture of the person, who has annoyed them the most. Well, it would be interesting to see who’s on the receiving end of whose ‘bhadaas’.