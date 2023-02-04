Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur to grace; Karan Johar schools Archana Gautam
In today's episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur to grace the show. Morever, Karan Johar will also slam Archana Gautam for her inhuman behaviour.
Bigg Boss 16 has witnessed a roller coaster of entertainment as every contestant has been battling for a place in the finale. The show is slowly edging towards its finale and is all set to draw its curtain. Throughout the entire season, the viewers witnessed several incidents which became a topic for discussion on social media. At present, the audience is waiting with bated breath to see the winner of the season. Following the last nomination and captaincy task, the finalists of the season arrive at the last ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ hosted by one of the biggest stars of entertainment, Karan Johar.
Karan Johar bashes Archana Gautam
In tonight’s episode we will see reality checks, releasing pent-up emotions and exciting dance performances. The one contestant to be on host Karan’s line of fire is Archana Gautam, whose burning desire to win the season were palpable throughout the week. Karan will school Archana for extracting revenge under the pretext of performing the prize money task and told her that the vengeance was clearly visible on her face. He puts Archana’s attention towards Shiv Thakare’s swollen eye and holds her responsible for it. The host also exposes her hypocrisy over wasting food and conveyed that no apology can right the wrongs she committed during the task.
Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher marks their presence
In this episode, the housemates get a chance to blow some steam off with the entrance of ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’ actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Both the actors assign them a task to vent out their ‘bhadaas’ by punching the picture of the person, who has annoyed them the most. Well, it would be interesting to see who’s on the receiving end of whose ‘bhadaas’.
Iulia Vantur to grace the show
Moreover, the drama and the tension in the house dissipate with the entrance of singer Iulia Vantur, whose recent song ‘Raat Baaki’ is all the rage. The beautiful singer will invite the contestants to dance on popular Bollywood songs. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dances on the popular cabaret number ‘Piya Tu’, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia grooves with mesmerising grace to ‘Salaam-e-ishq’ and Shiv Thakare brings the house down with his killer moves for ‘Gandi Baat’.
About Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM with 17 contestants. The show airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show is slated to happen on February 12.
