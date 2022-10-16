Bigg Boss 16 sees its first eviction; Uttaran fame Sreejita De out from the game

Bigg Boss 16 , hosted by the superstar Salman Khan, is one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television. It has just been a couple of days since 16 participants entered the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss 16, and a lot of fights, arguments, and disagreements have already taken place in the Bigg Boss house. The tough battle between the contestants to survive in the most controversial show has begun, and after two weeks of the premiere episode, now the show has witnessed its first eviction.

In the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan schooled Shalin Bhanot for his behavior in the house and also for disrespecting the doctor sent for his treatment. But along with this, Salman also announced the first contestant, who got evicted from the show. In the last week, the audiences witnessed contestants like Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, MC Stan, and Gori Nagori, being nominated to get evicted from the show. Amongst them, popular actress Sreejita De becomes the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 to get evicted from the season in the second weekend. For the unversed, Sreejita De was nominated by present house captain Gautam Singh Vig for her fight with Gori Nagori.

On the professional front, Sreejita De has worked in numerous shows such as Uttaran, Piya Rangrezz, Nazar, and many others.

About Bigg Boss 16:

The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started on Saturday, October 1, and will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

