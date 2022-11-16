Bigg Boss 16: 'Self-willed' Archana Gautam causing trouble to contestants?
Archana Gautam causing trouble in the house by not doing house chores and not participating the task. Other contestants take revenge from her by locking her essentials.
Bigg Boss 16 is presently one of the most-watched reality shows on telly screens. The show has a massive fan following and fans of the show are liking the entertaining content shown in the house. Among other contestants, the name Archana Gautam has become very popular for providing immense masala from the show. She is often seen creating a nuisance inside the Bigg Boss house with remarks and actions. While some contestants get irritated by her actions, the audience seems to be enjoying her presence in the house.
In an upcoming episode, Archana Gautam will be seen in no mood to do the task given to the contestant. As she lies down and does not do the house chores as well, the contestants lose their patience and revolt against her. All the contestants are seen getting angry with her stubbornness and unwillingness to do the house duties. In order to teach her a lesson, the contestants keep all the belongings of the actress in jail.
As Archana was seen sleeping during the daytime, the boys make a plan to wake her up. Shiv Thakare, Gautam Singh Vig, Shalin Bhanot, and MC Stan together lift the mattress on which she was sleeping and displace it. It is also shown in the episode, that Archana was not doing her duties, hence Ankit is seen doing her duties.
Archana Gautam was evicted from the Bigg Boss house, a few days back because of raising her hand at Shiv Thakare during a fight. But on analysis of the entire situation, it was seen that she was intentionally irked by Shiv Thakare, which lead to the drastic action. Hence, with the agreement of the housemates and decision of show host, Salman Khan, she was brought back in the house.
