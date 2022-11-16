Bigg Boss 16: 'Self-willed' Archana Gautam causing trouble to contestants?

Bigg Boss 16 is presently one of the most-watched reality shows on telly screens. The show has a massive fan following and fans of the show are liking the entertaining content shown in the house. Among other contestants, the name Archana Gautam has become very popular for providing immense masala from the show. She is often seen creating a nuisance inside the Bigg Boss house with remarks and actions. While some contestants get irritated by her actions, the audience seems to be enjoying her presence in the house.

In an upcoming episode, Archana Gautam will be seen in no mood to do the task given to the contestant. As she lies down and does not do the house chores as well, the contestants lose their patience and revolt against her. All the contestants are seen getting angry with her stubbornness and unwillingness to do the house duties. In order to teach her a lesson, the contestants keep all the belongings of the actress in jail.