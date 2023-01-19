Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot accuses Tina Datta of flirting with boys, she says 'I will slap you'

He defended Nimrit's ticket which didn't go well with Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary . Tina and Priyanka questioned Shalin's double standards and slammed him for this hypocrisy. They even said that Shalin was the one who badmouthed Nimrit and revealed that he was plotting against her. Priyanka also called him 'dogla' and 'ganda aadmi'. Tina supported Priyanka and said that Shalin doesn't have the guts to play alone. He then pointed fingers at Tina's character and said that she hops on from one guy to another guy for the game.

Bigg Boss 16 's latest episode saw some heated arguments and fights between the contestants. On day 109, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to unanimously decide who deserves the ticket more than Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia . While Nimrit's own 'mandali' thinks that the other players are better than the actress, Shalin Bhanot said that Nimrit deserves the 'Ticket to Finale'.

The actress loses her calm and asks him to mind his tongue. The fight goes to an extent where Tina says, 'I will f***ing slap you. Khud ki biwi ki dignity nahi rakha, who are you to do my character assassination?" After the fight, Shalin goes to the rest of the housemates and shares how Tina made up the story of Sumbul Touqeer liking him. He also said that Tina can't handle a friendship between a guy and a girl. Tina snapped at him and said, "40 saal ke aadmi ho, bacche nahi ho (You're a 40-year-old man, not a kid)." She further said that he doesn't deserve her.

A nasty fight between Priyanka and Nimrit

In the middle of the 'Ticket to Finale' task announced by Bigg Boss, Priyanka pitched herself as a better player for the ticket to finale. Pointing her finger at Nimrit's game, she said that the latter has played her game while being hidden in the mandali. She also said that Nimrit doesn't have any individual game. Nimrit defended herself by saying that Priyanka used her close friend Ankit Gupta as her shield for almost 10 weeks in the game. Priyanka had a witty response and said, "Nimrit akeli kabhi na kheli'.

Ugly spat between Tina and Nimrit

Well, the friends-turned-foes Tina and Nimrit also got into an ugly fight with each other in tonight's episode. Nimrit shared how Tina badmouths every contestant. She also accuses her of making alliances and not friendships. That wasn't it, the fight got so ugly that they did each other's character assassination, questioned each other's integrity, and even used abusive language against each other. Nimrit's friend Sumbul intervened in the fight and started taunting her. She also spoke about Tina's tendency to appear diplomatic and sweet with the contestants she nominates.