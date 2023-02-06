Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare get into a war of words; Latter calls him 'fake'

As Bigg Boss 16 is inching towards the grand finale, the final episodes are giving us a whole lot of entertainment with actions, emotions, and drama packed into every episode. We recently saw the eviction of Sumbul Touqeer and we have finally got our top 6 contestants. In today’s episode, all 6 contestants were seen doing the ration task and they had to decide who have the less take in the show. During the task, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot get into a heated argument and the former called fake.

During the ranking task, Shalin said that for him Shiv stands on the 4th as his Mandli became his game plan to portray in the show. This striked the latter and he was quoted saying, “If I would have been through Mandli then I would have been behind it but here I have reached the top 6 finale list so it's not that. But some people came to us always with their hands joined and I kept buzzing them off but they still returned again. And kept saying that you are fake but they still did not stop coming around us.” When Shalin questioned him about who these people were, then everyone around him explained that Shiv is talking about him and he is the one who kept on coming again and again. Both of them kept on arguing about it. Shiv said, “ tu 5 saal ka banda ban jaata hai kyunki tujhe sahara chahiye hota hai. Are you fake and a 7-year-old kid you first decide what are you a 7-year-old kid or a 40-year-old man”.

To this, Shalin replied that ‘Why would I come after nominations when I am already in the top 6 finale list? I have always come to you because I thought we were good friends and now that few days are remaining we should be friendly with one another. If you were worthy of my respect then you would get it from me and I am not fake at all. You must be very powerful outside but I am not a gunda like you. This is your thinking and thanks to you for making me realize it. I don't want your mercy.’

Update on Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 began on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM with 17 contestants. At present, the contestants of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Choudhary. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show is slated on February 12.