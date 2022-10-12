Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot confessing his feelings and more; Read what happens in the next episode
Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on October 1st and airs every day.
Bigg Boss 16 house has become even more intense with each contestant trying to survive with non-stop entertainment. From cutting down the wake-up song to having more than one room, this new season promises fresh entertainment that will keep the audience hooked. With fights and growing friendships, the viewers are witnessing it all. In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 16 viewers will witness some shocking confessions, fights and lots of drama.
At the start of the day, Shalin Bhanot confesses that he has feelings for Tina Datta while talking to Gautam Singh Vig. Later, Gautam teases Shalin in front of Tina at the dining table, making him blush and jealous at the same time. For the uninformed, Shalin and Tina are seen getting closer with each passing day. Amidst all this, today, Bigg Boss will be making an announcement asking all the housemates to form two teams led by Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The duo, individually, will act as directors and shoot a video featuring Abdu Rozik. The one whose video is creatively shot and gets maximum likes by the co-contestants will get a special power.
On the other hand, Archana Gautam and MC Stan lock horns, and in a fit of anger, Archana will be seen throwing a glass of water at Stan. Everyone will try to intervene between them, but the situation gets out of control.
About Bigg Boss 16:
The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 will air every weekday at 10 pm and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 POLL: Do you also think there’s group-ism in the house like MC Stan claims?