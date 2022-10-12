Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot confessing his feelings and more; Read what happens in the next episode

Bigg Boss 16 house has become even more intense with each contestant trying to survive with non-stop entertainment. From cutting down the wake-up song to having more than one room, this new season promises fresh entertainment that will keep the audience hooked. With fights and growing friendships, the viewers are witnessing it all. In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 16 viewers will witness some shocking confessions, fights and lots of drama.

At the start of the day, Shalin Bhanot confesses that he has feelings for Tina Datta while talking to Gautam Singh Vig. Later, Gautam teases Shalin in front of Tina at the dining table, making him blush and jealous at the same time. For the uninformed, Shalin and Tina are seen getting closer with each passing day. Amidst all this, today, Bigg Boss will be making an announcement asking all the housemates to form two teams led by Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The duo, individually, will act as directors and shoot a video featuring Abdu Rozik. The one whose video is creatively shot and gets maximum likes by the co-contestants will get a special power.