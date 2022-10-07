Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot contests against Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for captaincy; Find out who won

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most-watched reality shows on TV screens and it has a massive fan following. The latest season of the show hosted by Salman Khan started on October 1. The contestants gave fabulous performances in the premiere episode, which was loved by the audience. On the first day of the show, TV actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was made the captain of the house by Bigg Boss. In a recent episode, her captaincy was challenged by contestant Shalin Bhanot.

In the episode, Choti Sarrdaarni actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia received a call from Bigg Boss, where she was told that she is fired. She was also called inside the confession room. There she was told that Bigg Boss was not happy with her captaincy and he is taking it back from her. But he gave her a chance to save it by fighting for it. He announced to all contestants sitting in the living area, who were watching the confession, that the one who rings the gong in the garden area first will compete with Nimrit. While they ran to the garden area, Shalin Bhanot became the first one to ring the gong.