Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot cornered by housemates; Says 'I won't be able to survive here'

He felt that everyone has been cornering him in the house for the past few days and he has noone to talk to. He tried to talk to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia but even she doesn't talk to him. He shared how he is bothered by Tina Datta's allegations which are pushing him off the edge of his composure. He then went to Shiv Thakare and MC Stan and asked them to nominate him. He mentioned how he went to talk to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary but she said that 'she will think about it'. He also said how Tina laughs at him. He got emotional while sharing his feelings and begged Shiv and MC Stan to nominate him as 'he won't be able to survive in the house for four more days'.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw Shalin Bhanot in a tough spot. After Soundarya Sharma' s eviction, he has no one to talk to. The contestants started ignoring him which made Shalin feel extremely lonely in the house.

The housemates talked about how Shalin is feeling left out in the game and said that he is getting karmic payback. They further said that he has an attitude problem and always plays sympathy card which is the reason why nobody entertains him.

MC Stan gets upset with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Ever since the show started, the 'mandali' has been there for each other's ups and downs. Now, as the show is about to end and the contestants are getting eliminated, it seems that they are falling apart due to frequent fights between the members. In today's episode, Nimrit opened up to Shiv about her headspace when the latter and MC Stan are talking to each other. She complained that they don't realise what she is saying while they are indulged in a conversation together. MC Stan joined the conversation. Nimrit got up and asked Shiv to talk to her in private which didn't go well with MC Stan who walked off from there. He then told Sumbul that Nimrit doesn't consider him as her friend.

The ticket to finale task

Bigg Boss announced a task to snatch captain Nimrit's ticket to finale. In the task, the rest of the contestants had to enlist the various incidents of violation rules during her captaincy. For every violation, housemates had to remove a ring from a rectangular board which must hit the count of 10 rings to dismiss Nimrit's ticket to finale. While performing the task, a big fight broke out between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and the members of the 'mandali'. While mandali was trying to protect their friend's captaincy and ticket to finale, Priyanka said that she won't let Nimrit take the finale seat so easily.