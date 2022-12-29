Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot gets aggressive after Archana Gautam makes derogatory remarks on ex-wife Dalljiet

On Day 89 in the house, Archana was seen making comments about the food. Shalin Bhanot asked Archana to not create drama over food and called her 'Do kaudi ki aurat'. The latter got angry and dragged the actor's family into their fight. She made some derogatory remarks about his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur and said, "Mujhe laga teri biwi do kaudi ki". Shalin loses his calm and starts throwing chairs. He asks Bigg Boss to call him to the confession room as he doesn't want to do the show anymore. He got emotional and said, "I can't tolerate this humiliation, bad people live here. I'll rip her apart". Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Priyanka, and Vikas tried to console him.

Fight between Archana and Vikas

A fight also broke out between Archana and Vikas. The latter tried to shut her up by calling her 'Anpadh, gavaar'. He also made comments on her political party which made Archana extremely upset and she said, "Don't bark like a dog". Vikas lost his calm and asked her to say the same thing to her father. Archana retaliated by saying, "Don't go on my father. Look at yourself. You can't even become a father. I can't even compare you to my dad, you can't even become a father ever. People like these can't become fathers. At least respect your wife, mother, dad, and family. You can't give a proper upbringing to your children".

This didn't go down well with the housemates and they tried to stop the fight but Vikas and Archana kept making derogatory comments against each other. Archana even threatened to beat him and said, "Tujhe aisa maarte maarte mor banaaungi na, udta paayega. Tere jaise ko na main utha utha kar patakti hoon". To this, Vikas asked her to come and touch him. As the fight gets violent, Shiv Thakare intervenes and stops them from getting too close to each other.

Later, Vikas opened up about his wife's first pregnancy to Shalin. He shared that his wife went through a miscarriage and it will be so painful for her to watch things like these.

Archana's ugly spat with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Archana also got into an ugly spat with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The former was seen making comments about Shalin Bhanot's food which irked Priyanka and she said, "We will make our own food. We don't want to eat food from your hands as you are extremely disrespectful. Please have some respect while others are having food. You don't ".

Tina Datta intervened in the fight and asked Archana to not make comments about anyone's family. To this, the latter said, "I'm also someone's daughter and sister. You are not even worth a penny".

Priyanka, on the other hand, said, "Am I not someone's daughter? When you make extremely disrespectful comments against me then you forget that I'm someone's daughter. You continue to do age-shaming and body shaming". She warned her saying, "Chapet padegi na ek, tujhe warning de rahi hun main (You will get one tight slap, I'm giving you a warning)".

