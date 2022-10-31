Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot loses his temper while arguing with Priyanka Choudhary; Details

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot is a known name in the TV industry. The actor is one of the strongest contestants of the season and he is often in limelight for several reasons. The new season of the Bigg Boss house, hosted by Salman Khan, has become one of the most popular shows on the telly screen due to drama and action. In a recent episode of the show, he was seen arguing with the contestant Priyanka Choudhary over his egg consumption, and as per the updates, he recently lost his temper over her joking about his protein requirement. Shalin Bhanot’s need for protein consumption become a joke in the house. He is seen constantly concerned about his food intake and especially, his chicken requirement. In the last weekend episode, Gautam Singh Vig was made the captain of the house, but in return, he has to surrender the whole week's food of all the contestants. Shalin Bhanot and all the other contestants were very angry with Gautam.

Priyanka calls out Shalin Bhanot for being selfish In a recent episode of the show, it was shown that all the food supplies of the contestants were revoked, due to which everyone was very angry with Gautam Singh Vig. But in the morning, Bigg Boss sent one day ration for all contestants which comprised three crates of eggs. Gautam gave one crate to Shalin citing his protein requirement. This did not go down well with Priyanka Choudhary. She confronted him for taking the 12 eggs when others don't have enough food. Shalin stated about his protein requirement, but Priyanka tells him to be considerate in times of need. Shalin starts singing to avoid listening to her as she states her point. Shiv Thakare calls Shalin Bhanot a hypocrite Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Gori Nagori, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik had decided to do a hunger strike owing to Gautam's unfair decision. Shiv strikes at Shalin for turning from his words and taking eggs from Gautam. He said on the weekend episode, he had said that he will not take anything from Gautam anymore, and in the morning, he accepted the eggs. Shiv told him to take one stand and stay with it throughout the show and not change overnight. Shalin Bhanot gets aggressive with Priyanka Choudhary In the recent updates, it is seen that Shalin constantly talking about his protein needs has become very irritating, even for Bigg Boss. Abdu Rozik is seen making jokes and imitating him, and Priyanka laughed at his comedy. Shalin loses his cool on her and tells her he is not like her, who jokes about others' medical conditions. She retaliates by saying she is not joking and only talks on valid grounds. They get into a heated argument and he tells Priyanka that she knows how to raise her voice on the show. She says, "Ab dikh raha hai asli Shalin Bhanot. Mai kisi ke aukaat pe nahi jaati." Shalin tells her, "Ab darr ke rehna."

Audiences reaction The fans of the show and the actors are shocked to see Shalin Bhanot threaten Priyanka openly in the house. They also related his behavior his ex-wife Daljiet Kaur. A fan commented, "I can't even imagine what he has done to Daljeet in his house when he can do this to a woman on national TV But ye humari Pri hai..phaad k rakh di. So proud of u girl!! Shalin k saara acting ek sec mein nikal di. #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyAnkit ACER PRIYANKA CHAHAR".

Daljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot divorce Daljiet and Shalin fell in love after meeting on the sets of the TV show Kulvaddhu in 2006. They dated for a few years and got married in 2009. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on 9 November 2013. From the start of their marriage, there were a lot of problems and issues between them. But the couple called it quits when Daljiet filed for divorce and put allegations of domestic abuse on him. After a long period of divorce proceedings, they announced their official separation in 2015.

