Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot mistakenly opens the bathroom door while Soundarya Sharma takes shower
Shalin Bhanot mistakenly opened the washroom door while Soundarya Sharma was inside taking shower.
Bigg Boss 16 is a house filled with lots of drama, entertainment and controversies. From Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta to Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer, no one fails to voice out their opinions inside the house.
Recently, in one of the episodes, Shalin accidentally opened the door of the bathroom when Soundarya was inside taking a shower. It all happened when a silly fight broke out between Shiv and Shalin regarding who till take a shower first. During the whole incident, Shalin unknowingly opened the door. Tina Datta who was already sitting there reacted after Shalin opened the door. While Shiv Thakare was laughing and narrating the scenario to Nimrit Kaur.
Moreover, in the episode, we can see Archana discussing with Priyanka that she is attracted to Ankit. She said, "Isko dekh ke na mujhe woh waali picture ki yaad aati hai, woh English waali. 50 Shades Of Grey. Aise he boss hota hai naa, mujhe iski yaad aati hai. Meri favourite movie thi who.”
Besides this, we also saw Ankit being given special powers to choose 6 candidates who would further nominate others and he picked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Soundarya, Shalin, Sumbul Touqeer and Shiv. Resulting to this, Sumbul, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Tina Datta got nominated for the week.