Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot mistakenly opens the bathroom door while Soundarya Sharma takes shower

Bigg Boss 16 is a house filled with lots of drama, entertainment and controversies. From Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta to Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer, no one fails to voice out their opinions inside the house.



Recently, in one of the episodes, Shalin accidentally opened the door of the bathroom when Soundarya was inside taking a shower. It all happened when a silly fight broke out between Shiv and Shalin regarding who till take a shower first. During the whole incident, Shalin unknowingly opened the door. Tina Datta who was already sitting there reacted after Shalin opened the door. While Shiv Thakare was laughing and narrating the scenario to Nimrit Kaur.