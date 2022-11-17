Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot speaks ill about MC Stan's mother during fight; Latter gets physically violent

Bigg Boss 16 is undoubtedly an interesting reality show that has grabbed attention owing to its engaging content. The audience of the show has seen it all from legendary battles, disagreements to some beautiful connections among the contestants of the show. Recently, the season witnessed its biggest fight between Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare, which left everyone shocked as Archana was thrown out of the house by Bigg Boss for being violent. Now, the audience will witness another unexpected fights in the house which will take an ugly turn.

In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss 16 house will witness one of the most violent arguments of the season. MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot, who were good friends, got into an ugly fight leaving all the housemates in a state of shock. It all starts when Tina Datta accidentally slips and injures her ankle. Shalin Bhanot then comes and starts massaging her feet. During this, Tina shouts due to pain, so MC Stan who was near them, tells Shalin not to massage her feet as the injury might get more severe.

Shalin disagrees with MC Stan and continues massaging Tina's feet. MC Stan then loses his calm on Shalin, and starts abusing him and his mother and exits from there. Soon, Shalin gets angry and starts abusing MC Stan's mother and him, and both get into a war of words. This fight then takes an ugly turn when MC Stan gets enraged and runs to hit Shalin with a vase that was kept on the table. Amidst, this Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer try their best to stop both of them. What happens next will be seen in the forthcoming episode of the show.

Update on Bigg Boss 16:

The evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Sreejita De, Manya Singh, and Gori Nagori. Watch Bigg Boss 16 Monday to Friday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.