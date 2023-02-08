Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot questions MC Stan's annoying reaction to his statement; Watch what happens next

Bigg Boss 16 is a cult reality show that promises more than just entertainment. Be it unexpected evictions or sudden wild card entrants, the 16th season witnessed it all and left no stone unturned to provide ample entertainment to the viewers. After raising strong and valid 'muddas' and showcasing their genuine personalities, the contestants who successfully bagged the top 5 are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Choudhary. They will be seen competing against each other to win the cash prize and trophy. The ardent fans are waiting with bated breath to see the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

Colors shared a new promo of tonight's episode on its official Twitter handle in which we get a glimpse of the Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan's argument. As known for its unexpected events, Bigg Boss 16 makers conducted a press conference for the first time in the house for the contestants. While the press conference was going on, Shalin was answering a question asked by a reporter during which MC Stan's reaction annoyed the former.

In the promo, we see after the press conference, Shalin tells MC Stan, "Jab mei baat kar raha tha, tune kuch toh (enacts MC Stan's reaction) are yaar kiya." MC Stan then questions, "Chilaaye kyu mere pe." Shalin justifies, "Muje laga aisa ki tu muje kuch bol raha hai." MC Stan says, "Meko raag rakam nahi pasand hai." Shalin then questions MC Stan, "Mei tere pasand se hi chalte rahu?" MC Stan says, "Maa kasam kha raha, road pe kisi ko bolke dikhao. Laafa nahi diya na saamne wale ne bro mei maan janunga bro." Meanwhile, Shalin says, "Maine kuch nhi kiya." After MC Stan completes his statement, Shalin says, "Maa kasam mei usko dugna laafa marunga" and the promo ends.