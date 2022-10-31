Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot questions Tina Datta's loyalty, latter shouts 'Do not talk to me like that'
In tonight's Bigg Boss 16 episode, contestants Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta will be seen arguing to prove their point and loyalty. This will lead to disagreements between them.
Bigg Boss 16 has hooked the attention of the masses to its engaging content, and fans are enjoying the non-stop drama, the growing friendships, and the love stories formed in this house. Some contestants are liked by the audiences for their calm demure, while others are grabbing eyeballs for their unfiltered behavior. In this show, every day the equation between the contestants' changes, and it either grows stronger or weaker day by day. One such surprising incident will be seen in the upcoming episode of the show, where two close friends argue to prove their point.
Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot argue:
Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 16 on its official Twitter handle. In this promo, we see Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot sitting in the small space built up near the garden area. In a conversation, Shalin questions Tina, "Aapne mere baare mei bura bola?" To this, Tina immedially refuses and says, "Bura nahi bola hai mene." Shalin then tells her you said, "Joh hume hi dhoka de diya voh tumko bhi dhoka dega." Tina stills refuse the accusations, and we then see Gautam Singh Vig sitting with them. Tina then tells Gautam that according to Shalin he's good, and she's a bad person.
Shalin then calls Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer and questions them, "Kabhi bhi mene Tina ke baare mei bura bola hai aapko?" Nimrit says, "No". Tina then tells them that even she has not spoken anything bad about him to anyone. Shalin immediately tells Tina not to talk in the middle of the conversation. Tina then gets furious and shouts, "Do not talk to me like that." Shalin again blames Tina and says that she must have said something bad about him to other people, but he has never spoken anything wrong about her. This leads to disagreements between Tina and Shalin and the promo ends with Shalin telling Tina, "I'm talking about attitude and not comparison and if you can't understand this, then keep your attitude to yourself."
Watch the promo here-
The caption of this promo read, "Shalin ne uthaaye Tina ki loyalty par sawaal, kya isse badhegi unke beech dooriyaan. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."
About Bigg Boss 16:
Last week, the contestants who got nominated to get evicted from the show were Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Gautam Singh Vig, Gori Nagori, Sumbul Touqeer, and Soundarya Sharma. However, host Salman Khan announced that there will be no eviction, and now the captain of the house is Gautam Singh Vig.
The contestants who have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 till now are Sreejita De and Manya Singh. Now the contestants locked in the Bigg Boss house are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. Bigg Boss 16 started on October 1 and airs every day at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam is a proud owner of THIS swanky car