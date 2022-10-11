Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot removes his mic, feels unsafe in the house; Find out why
Bigg Boss 16 premiered at the start of this month and within a few days, the reality show managed to grab the attention of the audience. Salman Khan hosted show is quite popular for its ample drama and action, which started quite early in this season. This season of the show comprises some of the most popular faces of the entertainment industry, who are seen playing their games in the house. In the recent episode, Shalin Bhanot was seen getting very upset due to an allegation put against him by contestant Archana, but what happened after that was completely unexpected.
As per the previous episode, Bigg Boss gathered everyone in the living area and announced that under Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s captaincy, the house rules were flouted openly. Hence, she was removed from the position and the previous task for captaincy was repeated. This time the contestants who rang the gong first were Shiv Thakare and Gautam Singh Vig. They were seen standing in the garden area with baskets over their head as contestants put stuff in baskets. Shalin brought a suitcase to put in a basket, but Archana stopped him. In an attempt to get past her, he accidentally hit her.
Archana gets furious and blames him for hitting her. After the task as all of them went inside the house, Achana was seen asking for justice and many others supported her as they had also seen the incident. Sajid Khan was one among them and he removed his mike and lost his temper over Shalin. He shared that he cannot be in the same house with an aggressive man. This reaction by Sajid Khan shocked Shalin and he also removed his mic and stormed out into the garden area. He was also seen getting emotional later. Sajid Khan later came to apologize to him, but he moved away saying that he feels threatened by him.
