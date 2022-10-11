Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot removes his mic, feels unsafe in the house; Find out why

Bigg Boss 16 premiered at the start of this month and within a few days, the reality show managed to grab the attention of the audience. Salman Khan hosted show is quite popular for its ample drama and action, which started quite early in this season. This season of the show comprises some of the most popular faces of the entertainment industry, who are seen playing their games in the house. In the recent episode, Shalin Bhanot was seen getting very upset due to an allegation put against him by contestant Archana, but what happened after that was completely unexpected.

As per the previous episode, Bigg Boss gathered everyone in the living area and announced that under Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s captaincy, the house rules were flouted openly. Hence, she was removed from the position and the previous task for captaincy was repeated. This time the contestants who rang the gong first were Shiv Thakare and Gautam Singh Vig. They were seen standing in the garden area with baskets over their head as contestants put stuff in baskets. Shalin brought a suitcase to put in a basket, but Archana stopped him. In an attempt to get past her, he accidentally hit her.