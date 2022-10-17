Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot warns Ankit Gupta not to touch Tina Datta during the captaincy task

Priyanka Choudhary is one of the contenders, and Bigg Boss asks other contestants to create hurdles in her way to win the task. While Archana pours water on her to block her, Ankit tries to help Priyanka to make her win.

Bigg Boss 16 has become one of the most-watched shows on the telly screens, within a few weeks of the launch of the new season. In the previous captaincy task, the contestant Gautam Singh Vig became the house captain after he won the task. Now it's time of choosing the new captain of the house and the contestants are seen competing for winning the captain position.

However, during the task, Ankit and Tina get into an ugly spat where Tina tried to create hurdles in Priyanka’s task. The two get on the verge of a physical fight due to aggression, hence other contestants rushed to stop them. Things got worse as Shalin steps in and told Ankit not to touch Tina. He also said to him that he is requesting for the last time not to touch her and make things worse for everyone. Ankit clarified to him that he was not touching her at all but he needed an answer for her actions.

Another contestant Gori Nagori was seen facing several obstacles in the game. She got brutally injured while trying to grab a bucket of water to throw on Priyanka during the captaincy task. Gori was seen crying inconsolably and Ankit tries to apologise to her for the same. Everyone in the house tried to calm Gori. However, she refused to understand and continued to cry.

Also read- Bigg Boss 16, Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Stay away from me’ says Sumbul Touqeer to Tina Dutta-Shalin Bhanot