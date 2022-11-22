Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's father slams Sumbul Touqeer's dad for his abusive language and calls it 'cheap'

Bigg Boss 16 is undoubtedly an interesting reality show that has grabbed attention owing to its engaging content. The audience of the show has seen it all from legendary battles and disagreements to some beautiful connections among the contestants. As per the ratings, the season is doing extremely well and has been at par. Speaking about the recent developments, host Salman Khan recently schooled Sumbul Touqeer for her 'obsessive' behaviour toward Shalin Bhanot. He has been one of the most talked about contestants of the season. The actor has surprised many due to his zeal and personality. The host also slammed Shalin for not stopping Sumbul and for not maintaining a distance from her.

In the previous episode, Sumbul Touqeer's father, Touqeer Khan, made a third appearance in six weeks on the show, this time through an audio call where he speaks to his daughter. During their chat, Sumbul's father slammed Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot and stated, "Tina aur Shalin ko unki aukat dikhao national TV pe." These words have not gone down well with Shalin Bhanot's father, who lashes out at Sumbul's father for using abusive language against his son on national Television.

Shalin Bhanot's father says, "Is this the way people speak on national television? Making unjustified offensive comments on National Television, against other participants is very very cheap! And it's more shocking that these comments and abuses were not edited out and rather shown. Sumbul is an adult, either you shouldn't have sent her on the show, and if you have, then no outside guidance should be allowed as per the format. This is unacceptable!"

