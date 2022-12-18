Bigg Boss 16, Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Ankit Gupta’s question puts Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta in a spot

The host of Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan pulls MC Stan’s leg for smelling his girlfriend’s t-shirt. Salman asks Sajid Khan why is he bringing up Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik’s topics frequently and questions if he’s mocking them. Sajid Khan says he doesn’t want Abdu to get hurt and wants him to distance himself from Nimrit as he’s deeply in love. Salman asks him not to bring it up again and asks Abdu to forget the incident and move on. Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandes, Rohit Shetty, and Varun Sharma connect with the audience and make them do tasks.

Archana is given the shock band and Vikas is asked to answer on her behalf, and if the answer is yes, she’ll get a shock. Next, Stan is given the shock band and Priyanka is asked to answer. Shiv and Ankit get shock bands and are asked to answer for each other. Ankit doesn’t react to the shocks and everyone gets surprised. Rohit creates suspense and then calms them down by revealing that there will be no elimination. Later, the entire cast of Cirkus plays the headphone challenge. Varun then makes Salman sit on the chair and makes him answer a few questions using the lie detector.

Abdu leaves the house

After this Bigg Boss gathers them all together and tells them that Abdu will have to leave the house as he has gotten an international opportunity to shoot for a video game. The contestants get emotional and try to process it as Abdu hugs everyone goodbye and leaves. Everyone question Sajid if he’s okay, but it is evident how low he’s feeling. Ankit questions Shalin if he’d choose a letter from his parents or save Tina from elimination. He chooses the first option and it hurts Tina. They both get into an argument. Shalin throws something and she questions if he was aiming at her. He denies and walks towards her and asks her to stop talking. Tina claims he is too aggressive. He says she’s not worthy of love. They both end up having a big fight, leaving Vikas stuck in between them.

