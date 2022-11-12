Bigg Boss 16, Shanivaar ka Vaar: Gori Nagori gets evicted

Salman Khan hosts the Shanivaar Ka Vaar and announces Priyanka Choudhary's eviction, leaving everyone shocked. Priyanka cries and tells Ankit about how her game is ruined just because she cared for him and decides to prioritise herself. Salman asks Ankit how is he feeling. He replies that he’s feeling guilty. Salman says it’s good as Gori is the one who’ll actually leave the house. Gori gets happy and leaves the house dancing. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon enter the Bigg Boss 16 house to promote their upcoming movie ‘Bhediya’.

They prove their fandom to Salman by playing games with him and then enter the house where they stir up some drama by making the contestants guess whose quotes are directed to whom. Varun recreates his first greeting with Abdu. Later, Salman connects the call with Archana Gautam and scolds her for attacking Shiv. He then asks her to wait as there’s another perspective to this. He connects the call with the contestants and asks Shiv about what happened during the fight. Sumbul is called out for going to charge Archana but then lying about it.

Salman accuses Shiv of plotting Archana’s eviction

Salman shows a clip of Shiv stating that he has learnt what are Archana’s trigger points and he’ll use it against her. He questions Shiv regarding the same, where the latter explains himself declaring that he didn’t do this to plot Archana’s eviction as he had no idea that she’d raise her hand on him. Salman points out that he was aware that she had gotten multiple warnings and states that this was all pre-planned. He tells him that it’s fine to provoke the contestants but not with anything that is personal and related to outside the house. On the other hand, Archana cries. He asks everyone to keep their boundaries within the house and then announces that Archana will come back to the house. Priyanka, Gautam, Ankit and Soundarya get happy, leaving the others disappointed. Sajid gets angry at this and an argument breaks out between him and Priyanka.

Also read: Tina Datta's request to Shalin Bhanot- ‘We should start over outside’