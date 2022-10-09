Bigg Boss 16, Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta in the house

Salman Khan mentions that Ankit isn’t even affected by the fact that he wasn’t invited to the dinner. He then asks them to name a contestant who is flop and another one who is hit. He complaints to Ankit that he needs to talk more and interact so he can be seen on the camera. Nimrit, Gori, Priyanka and Abdu compete against each other by carrying their chosen partner and whoever drops their partner first will be punished by denying the chance to participate in the captaincy task.

Then, he disconnects with the contestants and invites Rashmika Mandana and Neena Gupta on stage. They promote their new movie 'Goodbye'. Rashmika makes Saman tell his famous dialogues in Telugu. Neena tells she will be the first one to leave the house and everyone laughs. Salman makes Rashmika dance on Saami Saami as everyone asks her to. Then he connects the call with the contestants and introduces them to Rashmika and Neena. Salman asks Manya to put a sash with various names on the contestants.