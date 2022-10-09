Bigg Boss 16, Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta in the house
Salman Khan mentions that Ankit isn’t even affected by the fact that he wasn’t invited to the dinner. He then asks them to name a contestant who is flop and another one who is hit. He complaints to Ankit that he needs to talk more and interact so he can be seen on the camera. Nimrit, Gori, Priyanka and Abdu compete against each other by carrying their chosen partner and whoever drops their partner first will be punished by denying the chance to participate in the captaincy task.
Then, he disconnects with the contestants and invites Rashmika Mandana and Neena Gupta on stage. They promote their new movie 'Goodbye'. Rashmika makes Saman tell his famous dialogues in Telugu. Neena tells she will be the first one to leave the house and everyone laughs. Salman makes Rashmika dance on Saami Saami as everyone asks her to. Then he connects the call with the contestants and introduces them to Rashmika and Neena. Salman asks Manya to put a sash with various names on the contestants.
The contestants to Pushpa movie’s dialogue. Neena and Rashmika leave. In the house, Tina complaints to Sumbul, Gautam and Shalin that no one cared about her when she was sitting alone for 2 hours. Priyanka asks Ankit to be a bit more vocal about things as she didn’t like this nature of his during Udaariyaan as well. Archana and Sumbul argue regarding cooking. Archana yells that she won’t cook again and again for everyone. Nimrit tries to handle the situation but Archana continues to yell. Nimrit yells at everyone to stop and leaves, venting out her frustration. She has a breakdown and Gautam consoles her. Tina also comes and Nimrit cries saying it’s only been a week and they are driving each other crazy. She questions the need to fight all the time. Archana comes and cries saying she doesn’t want enmity. Archana refuses to serve and declares that she will only cook.
