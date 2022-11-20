Bigg Boss 16, Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Sumbul Touqeer breaks down and denies liking Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss ’ Shanivaar ka Vaar starts with Shalin Bhanot and Sajid Khan talking about the incident that occurred with the former and MC Stan. Shiv Thakare talks to Sajid about how people shift groups just when once incident happens. Tina Datta assures Shalin that he isn’t going out of the house as she has taken the blame and she will be leaving. Shalin claims that she used him. Sumbul clarifies to Tina that she didn’t stop Shalin from clearing out the differences.

Tina reminds Sumbul how she never allowed her and Shalin to talk and clear out their differences, even though she knows he loves her. In the heat of the moment, Tina also accuses Sumbul of taking advantage of their fights as she’s obsessed with her so-called best-friend Shalin because she’s also in love with him. Sumbul seems to be taken aback by these words as she defends herself saying she doesn’t like Shalin that way. Salman Khan connects the call with the contestants and questions Shalin if he never understood that Sumbul likes him. Tina, Nimrit, and Sajid agree.

Salman Khan schools Shalin, Sumbul and Stan

Tina points out how Sumbul doesn’t even let her speak. Sumbul cries and declares she wants to go home as it’s wrong that she’s accused of liking Shalin when he has no such feelings towards him. Shalin is scolded by Salman for losing control by portraying what Stan did. Salman reminds him that he is not blamed for it, and scolds Stan for starting the fight. Tina and Shalin hug and comfort each other. Stan apologises to Shalin as well, after acknowledging his mistake. Later, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat enter the show and make the contestants play a task. After they leave, Salman goes back to schooling Priyanka.

