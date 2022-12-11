Bigg Boss 16, Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Tina Datta gets eliminated; Shalin Bhanot has a breakdown

Shehnaaz Gill enters Bigg Boss 16 and dances with Salman Khan . They enact a famous scene from the movie ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’ and add their own twist to it. MC Square enters the stage and they both promote their new song ‘Ghani Syaani’. They enter the house and make the contestants play a few fun tasks. Shehnaaz makes Abdu sing Enna Sona and says Priyanka and Ankit look sexy on the screen. They leave the house. Next, Salman states that Nimrit and Stan are safe but then Sumbul and Tina aren’t, so he gives Shalin the option to press the buzzer and save one of them from getting eliminated and lose the entire prize money worth 25 lakhs, or not press the buzzer and save the prize money.

Salman prohibits others from prompting answers and states that the decision should just be made by Shalin. The host starts the countdown and the contestant is in a spot to take the most important decision. Shalin doesn’t press the buzzer and Tina tells this was a wise decision. Salman then announces that Tina will be the one to leave the house and Shalin refuses to believe that thinking it’s a prank. Tina hugs everyone and bids them all goodbye and waits for the door to open. Priyanka says it must be a prank.

Tina leaves the house

Tina asks Shalin to calm down as she wants to leave with a smile. The door opens and Tina leaves after hugging Priyanka and everyone is left shocked. Priyanka and Shalin wonder if this really happened and try to process everything. Archana starts dancing and Sreejita tells her that it’s insensitive as people are feeling bad. Archana says she isn’t. Shalin cries and Priyanka consoles him. Ankit asks Shalin not to get touchy. Priyanka holds Shalin’s hand in retaliation. Archana tells Soundarya that maybe fans wanted Tina to go because they were hoping something will happen between the latter and Shalin. Shiv questions Stan if Shalin is genuinely hurt.

Also read: MC Stan given the option to leave; Salman Khan says he won’t stop him