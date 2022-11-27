Bigg Boss 16, Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot’s parents meet Salman Khan!

Salman Khan starts off with Shanivaar Ka Vaar by asking Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam to settle their dispute as the entire week they’ve been fighting. Sajid states how Archana goes overboard sometimes and Archana points out Sajid’s mistakes as well. While settling their dispute, Salman tells them that on one side are Sajid’s ‘mandli’ (group) who support him even when he’s wrong, and on the other side are Archana’s friends who always think she’s wrong.

Salman points out that Sajid isn’t right all the time so they should consider being more aware and understanding. Archana also mentions that she is hurt by how her friends never support her. Priyanka Chaudhary opined that Archana might be right but the way she proves herself is wrong as her techniques are pretty bad. Salman Khan mentions that Sajid is wrong sometimes and they didn’t stop him even if they knew that. Sajid and Archana hug their differences out.

Kajol and Revathi enter the stage

Kajol and Revathi interact with the inmates and promote their new movie ‘Salaam Venky’. After this, for the first time, something new happened in Bigg Boss 16 yet again. Tina Datta’s mother and Shalin Bhanot’s parents make an entry to the show for a meeting with Salman Khan. Tina’s mother thinks it’s not advisable to fall in love in the house as there’s a lot of time left for that. Shalin’s mother thinks he isn’t wrong while his father jokes that he has no idea about Shalin’s obsession with chicken. Later, Sumbul’s father also arrives and Tina’s mother questions him for talking badly about someone else’s daughter. Shalin’s father asks him to stop reminding Sumbul that she’s a child and let her have her individuality. Sumbul’s father defends himself. Salman also accuses him of misusing the phone call stating emergency reasons. He tries to defend himself and gets into an argument with Tina’s mother. Sumbul’s father claims to have spoken in a half-unconscious manner. Later, Salman plays a task with the contestants and then invites Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav to come to promote ‘Pyaar Ka Saat Vachan- Dharam Patni’.

