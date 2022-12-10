Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill does romantic dance with Salman Khan; Asks him to shower praises

The reality show Bigg Boss 16 has been making news since its first day. Contestants are leaving no stone unturned in picking up fights and increasing their votes. Well, every weekend celebrities join the show and make contestants do some task. And this time Salman Khan will be joined by Shehnaaz Gill . The channel has released a promo on its social handle in which we can see Shehnaaz and Salman’s fun banter. Not only they pulled each other's legs but also showered one another with compliments.

The promo starts with Salman Khan calling Shehnaaz Gill on the stage. He told her, “You are doing nice in life and in the film also you worked well." Hearing this Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif was seen smiling. She goes on to demand compliments from Salman. The actor obliged saying, “Poori Patola, Bomb Tambola." Later, they danced to Dil Diyan Gallan. The video has gone viral. “Salman aur Shehnaaz ke saath banega aapka weekend aur bhi khaas,” the video caption reads. Note, Shehnaaz was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz Gill:

Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in MC Square's album Ghani Syaani. She will soon be seen in Salmaan Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She is nowadays hosting Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill— a chat show hosted by Shehnaaz herself wherein several celebrity guests like Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, etc have marked their attendance.

Salman Khan’s work front:

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman will be seen in the most-awaited film, Tiger 3. He will be reuniting with Katrina Kaif and Revathy. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi in a key role. It will release on Diwali 2023.