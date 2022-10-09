Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman to enter the house? See the new PROMO and find out
Bigg Boss 16 house is set to witness a major twist this Sunday, with the entry of Shekhar Suman.
Bigg Boss 16, the most-awaited 16th edition of the popular reality show has already emerged as the audiences’ favourite. The Colors TV show, which is hosted by Salman Khan, has been making headlines ever since its launch, thanks to its promising list of contestants and the much-talked new format. Unlike its previous seasons, Bigg Boss 16 will air its famous ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes featuring Salman Khan, on Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday, every week. Interestingly, this Sunday, Bigg Boss 16 will witness actor Shekhar Suman’s entry into the house.
Shekhar Suman in Bigg Boss 16
The popular actor is not entering the show as a contestant. Shekhar Suman has been roped in to host the Sunday episodes of Bigg Boss 16, which will be an extension of Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes that will be aired on Friday and Saturday. The exciting update was announced by Colors TV with a new promo, on October 8, Saturday. In the promo, Shekhar Suman appears with a mask on his face and hints that he is here to remove the masks of all contestants. The actor also confirmed that he is going to be a part of Bigg Boss 16 every Sunday.
Check out the new promo of Bigg Boss 16 here:
Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka War
However, Salman Khan fans need not worry, as it is confirmed that the superstar is very much a part of Bigg Boss 16. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star will host the Weekend Ka War episodes that will air on Friday and Saturday, every week. The format of Salman Khan’s episodes will remain the same, where he analyses the house activities and behaviour of Bigg Boss 16 contestants in the previous week, and school them if necessary.
About Bigg Boss 16 and its contestants
Bigg Boss 16 had a grand launch on October 1, Saturday, with host Salman Khan introducing this season’s contestants. This time, the Colors TV show is based on the ‘Circus’ theme and has the majority of its contestants from Hindi cinema and television industries, including filmmaker Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Shalin Bhanot, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Manya Singh, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gautam Vig, Abdu Rozik, and others.
