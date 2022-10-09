Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman to enter the house? See the new PROMO and find out

Bigg Boss 16, the most-awaited 16th edition of the popular reality show has already emerged as the audiences’ favourite. The Colors TV show, which is hosted by Salman Khan, has been making headlines ever since its launch, thanks to its promising list of contestants and the much-talked new format. Unlike its previous seasons, Bigg Boss 16 will air its famous ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes featuring Salman Khan, on Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday, every week. Interestingly, this Sunday, Bigg Boss 16 will witness actor Shekhar Suman’s entry into the house. Shekhar Suman in Bigg Boss 16

The popular actor is not entering the show as a contestant. Shekhar Suman has been roped in to host the Sunday episodes of Bigg Boss 16, which will be an extension of Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar episodes that will be aired on Friday and Saturday. The exciting update was announced by Colors TV with a new promo, on October 8, Saturday. In the promo, Shekhar Suman appears with a mask on his face and hints that he is here to remove the masks of all contestants. The actor also confirmed that he is going to be a part of Bigg Boss 16 every Sunday. Check out the new promo of Bigg Boss 16 here: