Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare and Gori Nagori lock horns over housework, latter says 'Mere baap mat bano'

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most popular reality shows on television screens presently and it enjoys a massive fan following. The contestants of this season are leaving no stone unturned to add spice to every episode. Fight, friendships and disagreements have already occurred in the show, and finally, the real personalities of the contestants are visible to the audience. From eviction to captaincy tasks, the long run for the race has begun, and all are giving their level best to survive.

In an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, the audience will witness another unexpected argument between two estranged friends, Shiv Thakare and Gori Nagori. For the unversed, Shiv and Gori were good friends since the beginning of the show, and they shared a good bond with MC Stan, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik. But in a few recent episodes, it was seen that their friendship took a toll due to various misunderstandings.

Now, in the forthcoming episode, Shiv questions Gori, "Aap khali baithe ho, lunch ke liye kuch saman chahiye, toh lane dene bhi problem hai?" He continues, "Meine toh sab lake diya tha but unko aur kuch chahiye toh aap lake de sakte the fir bhi ek hi jagah pe baithe ho. Fukat ka khana kha rahe hai." To this, Gori gets furious and replies, "Shiv aapko kya chahiye, me khana mat khau? Mene room se kuch ration liya, toh aap bolte ho chori kar rahi hu me. Aur aap mere baap bano maat!"

For the unversed, in the last Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan grilled Gori Nagori and declared her as the 'mastermind' of the house. When Salman questioned MC Stan and Gori and asked them why they think that Sajid is taking their limelight. Both explained that Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare don't let them raise their points. Due to this, Gori was seen other making friends in the house for her own benefit including using Stan as a pawn in her plan. Since then, Gori's bond with Shiv has been on and off and not as strong as compared to the initial days.

About Bigg Boss 16:

The 14 contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gori Nagori and Sajid Khan. The evicted contestants of 16th season are Sreejita De and Manya Singh. Watch Bigg Boss 16 Monday to Friday at 10 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.